Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Watford Sign Free Agent Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck signed with Watford after his contract with Arsenal came to an end.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:August 7, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watford Sign Free Agent Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck signed with Watford (Photo Credit: Watford/Twitter)
Loading...

London: Watford have signed England forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer after his release from fellow London side Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Welbeck, 28, spent five years at Arsenal but played only 14 games in all competitions in his final campaign.

"The Hornets are delighted to confirm the signing of England international forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer," Watford said in a statement on the club's website.

"The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has agreed a permanent contract... and further bolsters Javi Gracia's squad ahead of the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season."

Welbeck made a total of 88 league appearances for Arsenal, scoring 16 goals, after joining them from his boyhood team United for a reported fee of 16 million pounds ($19.44 million).

He becomes Watford's second signing of the close season following centre-back Craig Dawson, who joined from West Bromwich Albion last month.

Watford, who finished 11th last season, begin the new campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram