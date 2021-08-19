CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Watford Signs Turkey Midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce

Watford sign Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahe on a season-long loan (Twitter)

Tufan scored two goals Turkey's 3-0 win over Norway in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Premier League club Watford signed Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahe on Thursday on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The 26-year-old Tufan has played his whole professional career in Turkey and has made 63 appearances for his country.

A holding midfielder with a range of passing and an eye for goal, the Hornets have beaten a host of Premier League and European clubs to Tufan’s signature, the London club said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Watford beat Aston Villa 3-2 in its season opener and will play at Brighton on Saturday.

first published:August 19, 2021, 22:55 IST