1-min read

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu to Miss Rest of Season Due to ACL Injury

Watford boss Nigel Pearson confirmed on Monday that Gerard Deulofeu needs knee surgery after rupturing an ACL and tearing his meniscus.

AFP

Updated:March 3, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Watford's Gerard Deulofeu to Miss Rest of Season Due to ACL Injury
Gerard Deulofeu (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu will miss the rest of the season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament and tearing his meniscus.

Hornets boss Nigel Pearson confirmed on Monday that Deulofeu needs knee surgery following the injuries he sustained in the first half of Saturday's 3-0 shock win over Liverpool.

The Spaniard left the Vicarage Road pitch on a stretcher and is set for a lengthy spell out of action.

"Unfortunately for him and us, the scan results really show he is probably going to be out for the rest of the season," Pearson told Watford's website.

"For sure Geri is going to be a miss for us but equally it's important we look forward with a positive mentality. Maxi (Roberto) Pereyra went in for Geri and I thought he did very well when he went on.

"It almost goes without saying that we'll give Geri all the support he needs for a full recovery."

Deulofeu's injury is a blow to Watford's hopes of avoiding relegation.

They sit in 17th place, above the bottom three on goal difference, after ending leaders Liverpool's hopes of going unbeaten for the entire Premier League season.

