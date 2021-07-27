Wayne Rooney Claims He Was Blackmailed after Photos of Him with Three Women Emerge Online

Football star Wayne Rooney has allegedly claimed he was blackmailed over a set of images of himself with three women emerged online. The representatives of the former England forward believe he was ‘set-up’ and have reported to the police. According to DailyMail report, the Derby County boss has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Manchester Police after his photos went viral on social media on Sunday.

Rooney appears to be asleep in a chair with three unknown women in a hotel room posing beside him. It is still not clear when these photos were snapped and there is no suggestion that the former England record goalscorer was aware of what was going on around him or he behaved inappropriately.

The report also cites that the series of photos appear to start at the Chinawhite nightclub in the city, before moving to a hotel. The allegedly snapped photos were clicked without his consent, which show the 35-year-old asleep on a chair in the hotel room.

In the interim, the Derby boss’ representatives confirmed that the matter had been reported to police and his attorneys have refused to comment on the nature of the images. Additionally, people close to the Derby boss have confirmed to publication that the matter has now been handed over to Greater Manchester Police. However, a police spokesperson informed that the department was not aware of the issue being reported and there is no intervention from the force yet.

Meanwhile, Rooney’s latest escapade comes after his side lost 2-1 in an away game to Salford in a pre-season friendly. The former Manchester United star is about to start his first full season in charge at Derby County. He replaced Phillip Cocu and warned that he will be unable to field a new team unless the club makes significant signings.

Derby currently has nine registered senior players, two of whom are goalkeepers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here