Watch: Wayne Rooney Scores Magical Goal from Inside His Own Half
Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal as he lobbed the goalkeeper with volley from well inside his own half.
Wayne Rooney scored as DC United beat Orlando City in the MLS (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Wayne Rooney scored a highlight reel goal with a moon shot blast from his own half of the field to lift DC United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday.
Former English star Rooney hammered a 68-yard strike over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the back of the net in the 10th minute.
Rooney got the ball off a deflected clearance and when he realized Rowe was out of his 18 yard box he launched a first-touch blast that will go down as one of Major League Soccer's goals of the year.
Take a bow, @WayneRooney! You are ridiculous. 😱 pic.twitter.com/On1oDnp8dX
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019
DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the year while Rowe finished with three saves.
Rooney will be part of the league's July All-Star exhibition game where he will join Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez.
The MLS All-Stars will face 10-time La Liga champions Atletico at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium on July 31.
