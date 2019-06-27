Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Wayne Rooney Scores Magical Goal from Inside His Own Half

Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal as he lobbed the goalkeeper with volley from well inside his own half.

AFP

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
Watch: Wayne Rooney Scores Magical Goal from Inside His Own Half
Wayne Rooney scored as DC United beat Orlando City in the MLS (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Wayne Rooney scored a highlight reel goal with a moon shot blast from his own half of the field to lift DC United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday.

Former English star Rooney hammered a 68-yard strike over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the back of the net in the 10th minute.

Rooney got the ball off a deflected clearance and when he realized Rowe was out of his 18 yard box he launched a first-touch blast that will go down as one of Major League Soccer's goals of the year.

DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the year while Rowe finished with three saves.

Rooney will be part of the league's July All-Star exhibition game where he will join Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez.

The MLS All-Stars will face 10-time La Liga champions Atletico at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium on July 31.

