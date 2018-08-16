English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wayne Rooney Strikes Twice as DC Down Portland 4-1
Wayne Rooney scored twice as DC United, fighting for their Major League Soccer playoff lives, beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Wednesday.
With MLS still buzzing from the dazzling tackle and pass from Rooney that led to DC's stoppage time game-winner over Orlando on Sunday, the former England and Manchester United star was again the difference maker.
After Portland took the lead on Samuel Armenteros' 35th-minute strike, Rooney scored the equalizer shortly before halftime, finding open space to receive a through ball from Yamil Asad and firing a left-footed shot past an on-rushing Jeff Attinella.
Jamaican defender Oniel Fisher put DC United ahead 2-1 in the 47th, and two minutes after bouncing a shot off the crossbar Rooney scored again, blasting a free kick past Attinella.
Darren Mattocks came on for Rooney in the 86th minute and rounded out the scoring in stoppage time.
With the win DC jumped from 11th and last to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, pulling within six points of playoff position.
