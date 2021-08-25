WBA vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For EFL Cup between West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal: West Bromwich Albion are all set to go head-to-head against Arsenal in round two of the EFL Cup 2021-22. The Hawthorns will host the high-voltage match between the two sides on August 26, Thursday at 12:30 am IST.

West Bromwich Albion kickstarted their campaign in the Championship with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The Baggies followed it up with three consecutive victories against Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Blackburn. With three victories and one draw under their belt, West Bromwich Albion are second in the points table.

On the other hand, Arsenal has started the Premier League season in very poor form. After two consecutive defeats to Brentford and Chelsea, Mikel Arteta’s side will look for some redemption against West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup.

WBA vs ARS Telecast

Viacom 18 holds the telecast rights for the match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal in India.

WBA vs ARS Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on Voot in India.

WBA vs ARS Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, August 26 at the Hawthorns. The game will start at 12:30 am IST.

WBA vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicolas Pepe

Vice-Captain: Grady Diangana

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Pablo Mari, Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea, Rob Holding

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Grady Diangana, Alex Mowatt

Strikers: Nicolas Pepe, Karlan Grant, Emile Smith Rowe

WBA vs ARS Probable XIs

West Bromwich Albion: Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea

Arsenal: Rob Holding, Ben White, Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi, Aaron Ramsdale, Pablo Mari, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Lokonga Emile, Smith Rowe

