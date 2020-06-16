WBN vs BAY Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich will aim to claim the Bundesliga title for the eight consecutive time when they travel to Werder Bremen on June 17. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Weserstadion. Bayern will clinch the league title for the 30th time if they beat Bremen tonight. In the previous fixture, Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 whereas Werder Bremen defeated Paderborn in their last match 5-1. The hosts will be looking at producing a similar show tonight. Werder Bremen are among the least-scoring teams in the league. They have 28 points from 31 outings.

The kick off time for Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich is 12 am (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs BAY Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Bayern will have their leading goal scorers Robert Lewandowski and top provider Thomas Mueller back from suspensions. Meanwhile, Arp, Thiago and Tolissa will give the upcoming game a miss due to injuries issues. On the other hand, Florian Kohfeldt-led Werder will have to do without Möhwald (knee), Sahin (hip), Toprak (ankle).

Here is the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich captain: Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Vice captain: Muller

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Goalkeeper: Pavlenka

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Davies, Pavard, Alaba

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Kimmich, Gnabry,Vogt, Klaassen

Bundesliga WBN vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Lewandowski, Müller

Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Pavlenka - Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander (c), Augustinsson - M. Eggestein, Vogt, Klaassen - Bittencourt, Sargent, Rashica

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Werder Bremen: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski