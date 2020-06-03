WBN Vs FRK Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Werder Bremen (WBN) will aim at earning three points to move out of the relegation zone when they face Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) on Wednesday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at the Weserstadion. Last week, Werder defeated Schalke 1-0 whereas Frankfurt registered a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg. Both sides will eye to continue their winning run when they play each other. Bundesliga League 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt fixture will commence at 12AM. With 32 points from 28 matches, Eintracht Frankfurt are sitting on the 12th spot in the standings. Meanwhile, Werder are in the second last position with 22 points.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 WBN Vs FRK Dream11 Tips and Predictions

The hosts have a list of injuries to look at ahead of their fixture. Füllkrug, Möhwald, Pizarro, Toprak all are on the treatment table. On the other hand, Frankfurt will be without their 25-year-old midfielder Lucas Torro due to suspension. Paciencia has ruled out due to thigh injury. Apart from this, Adi Hütter have a fit squad for their upcoming away game.

Goalkeeper: Trapp

Defenders: Hinteregger, Friedl, Veljkovic, Moisander

Midfielders: Kostic, Klaassen, Bittencourt

Strikers: Silva, Bas Dost, Davie Selke

Captain: Silva

Vice Captain: Bittencourt

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Werder Bremen probable lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Pavlenka - Veljkovic, Vogt, Moisander (c) - Gebre Selassie, M. Eggestein, Klaassen, Friedl - Bittencourt, Sargent, Rashica

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfurt probable Playing XI vs Werder Bremen: Trapp - Abraham (c), Hasebe, Hinteregger - Chandler, Kohr, Rode, Kostic - Kamada, Gacinovic - Silva