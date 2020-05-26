WBN Vs MOB Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

This Wednesday night will see Werder Bremen challenging the Borussia Monchengladbach in their next Bundesliga League 2019-20 fixture. The match will take place at the Weserstadion, Germany. WBN sitting at the 17th spot with a three-point difference from the last position will want to win their upcoming match against the Gladbach, who are at the 5th position on the points table.

The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach will be played at 12 am IST on May 27.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 WBN Vs MOB Dream11 Tips and Predictions

While Gladbach lost their last match in the league by 1-3 to Leverkusen; the loss had come after two back-to-back wins over FC Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt.

On the other hand, Werder won in their last match by 1-0 against SC Freiburg. This victory came after six consecutive losses in the league.

WBN Vs MOB Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Pavlenka

Defenders: M Ginter, N Elvedi, R Bensebaini, S Lainer

Midfielders: P Herrmann, D Klaassen, J Eggestein, M Rashica

Strikers: A Plea, M Thuram

Bundesliga League 2019-20 WBN probable lineup vs MOB: Pavlenka, Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander, Augustinsson, M Eggestein, Bargfrede, Klaassen, Bittencourt, Selke, Rashica

Bundesliga League 2019-20 MOB probable Playing XI vs WBN: Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Kramer, Neuhaus, Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram, Plea