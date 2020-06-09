'We are Monitoring Girls' Fitness': India U-17 Women's Team Coach Dennerby After Reports of Dietary Troubles

India's U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup team coach Thomas Dennerby has said that the coaching staff and All India Football Federation (AIFF) are keeping tabs on the mental and physical development of the probables amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Dennerby's statement comes after a report emerged that India's U-17 Women's World Cup probables from Jharkhand were surviving on two meals a day due to both monetary troubles and due to the lockdown.

Dennerby was appointed as the coach for the U-17 girls team on November 9, 2019 in the team lead up to the World Cup and he said he and his coaching staff have been having "online talks" with all the probables.

"Even as all the girls stay in their respective homes, the support from the AIFF needs to be appreciated. The concern from the management is a morale booster for the entire squad.

"We are monitoring the girls on their fitness and having online talks and sessions with them. We wait for the directives to reassemble at the camp. Our chats have ensured us that the fitness levels, tactical matters and the social situations are all under control," Dennerby said.

Dennerby's quotes, however, are in complete contract with a report in Gaon Connection, according to which the girls have been unable to have access to meat during the lockdown.

The report said that Sumati Kumari, who has scored a record 17 goals in the National Football Championship and is all set to participate in the World Cup, but is presently surviving on a meal of rice and daal; that too, procured from the PDS (Public Distribution Scheme) dealer. She lives in Gumla district of Jharkhand, 110 kms from Ranchi.

Seven other players from Jharkhand have been having similar food-related problems, according to the report.

On June 4, AIFF had announced that they would give support for the maintenance of the "dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000/- per player for the months of June, and July, 2020."