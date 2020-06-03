FOOTBALL

We are ONE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Joins Protests over George Floyd's Death

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added his voice on social media to the growing protests over the death of George Floyd.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Star striker Ibrahimovic shared a video on his Instagram page and wrote: "We are ONE."

We are ONE

George Floyd's death has caused a nationwide protest in the US. Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

Sports superstars have shown support to the protests on social media with a 'blackout' -- uploading a black image alongside a message of support.

The entire Liverpool squad took a knee at the centre circle at Anfield, in a picture shared by 'The Reds' on their Twitter handle.

Footballers around the world are taking a stand and voicing their anger following the death of Floyd. The movement has picked up pace with the coming together of such high-profile individuals.

Major League Soccer (MLS) footballer Nedum Onuoha said he does not feel "100% safe" in the USA and has distrust towards police.

I am always very wary of how I behave and how it could be viewed by people who have power," Onuoha, 33, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"For me personally, overall I don't like to say it but I have a fear and distrust towards police."

Meanwhile, A.C. Milan recently announced that Ibrahimovic hasn't sustained the initially-feared Achilles injury but confirmed that he did injure his calf muscle during a training session.


