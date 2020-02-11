Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

We Are Trying to Implement a Quicker Passing Game: India U-17 Women's World Cup Coach Thomas Dennerby

Indian U-17 women's World Cup coach Thomas Dennerby said that he and his charges will to try and imbibe a quicker passing game in the coming months.

February 11, 2020
We Are Trying to Implement a Quicker Passing Game: India U-17 Women's World Cup Coach Thomas Dennerby
India U-17 Women's Football Team Coach Thomas Dennerby (Photo Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi: India U-17 women's football head coach Thomas Dennerby wants his charges to try and imbibe a quicker passing game as they get ready for the U-17 World Cup slated to be played in the country in November.

The team, as part of their preparation, have travelled to Turkey where they play two friendly matches against the Romanian U-17 team.

"We are trying to put in a new formation -- the 4-2-3-1. If you look at the profile of the players we have, I feel it suits us very well. We have played some games amongst ourselves but the real test is to test it at the international level. To do that will be a very significant test for us," Dennerby was quoted as saying by AIFF.

"It's for all to see that with every given day, the game is getting quicker and quicker. We are trying to implement a quicker passing game with lesser touches on the ball, and more running. We are making a sincere effort to play at a higher pace.

"The girls are much fitter now, and are quite adept in playing at a higher pace. The good thing is that the gap between the best players and the rest, both in terms of technical acumen, and physical prowess is getting closer," he said.

"That is a very positive sign for any coach. Currently there is a big fight - a healthy competition among the players for slots in the team. As a result, the team is benefiting, Indian football is benefiting.

"The most significant part stays that when someone gets into a better shape, it forces the others to pull up their socks too and shape up too," explained Dennerby.

On the exposure tour to Turkey, the coach said: "It's the perfect time to enact some changes. The stage is set to develop more players, and surely we won't just play 11 players during the tour. We need to be more specific in coaching as much as we need to be a bit more sharper in coaching, as we know a bit more about the players."

"At times I feel our girls are a bit too friendly on the pitch (smiles). Romania are a technical side who are also very physical. That will be a huge lesson for our girls as to how to combat teams who are willing to use their bodies, physical presence and tough tackles. It will help them mature playing against a new style. After all they are preparing for the U-17 Women's World Cup," he said.

