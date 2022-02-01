We See Football The Same: Karim Benzema on Why Kylian Mbappe is 'One of The Best'

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema has referred to his equation with his international teammate Kylian Mbappe. The talismanic striker heaped praises on the Paris Saint-Germain striker during an interview. Benzema and Mbappe are known to share good camaraderie and hold one another in high regard whenever addressing each other. Speaking on Telefoot to football journalist Frederic Calenge, Benzema called the PSG starlet “one of the best.”

“With Kylian, we see a football the same, fast, in one touch, two touches,” said the 34-year-old. “If there are times when he can cross, he crosses. If he can shoot, he shoots. That’s why he’s one of the best,” he added.

The creative forward has teamed up with the 23-year-old for a few games ever since he returned from a lengthy international exile last year. In October, they guided Les Bleus to the UEFA Nations league trophy. The stars are now likely to link up at the club level as well.

Mbappe has tried to pour cold water on rumors around a move to Real Madrid by insisting he will remain in the French capital. However, the much-anticipated transfer isn’t entirely off the table yet. Reports suggest Los Blancos is eager to price Mbappe away from Paris and a huge deal for the summer is in the likelihood. If a deal comes to fruition, the union will offer endless potential. The pair has struck a startling partnership at the international level. Currently, both the players have been in a sizzling run of form for their respective sides this season.

Benzema, in most impressive form has net 24 goals, making nine assists from 28 games in all competitions. He was the impetus behind their La Liga title charge. Meanwhile, Mbappe, who contributed 35 goals from 28 games in all competitions including a hat-trick in the French Cup, has been PSG’s best player thus far. Recently, they finished within the top 10 spots of FIFA’s The Best awards.

