'We Will Never Stop Fighting for Equality': Megan Rapinoe After Equal Pay Case Dealt a Blow

The US women's soccer team were stunned after they lost the equal pay case against United States Soccer Federation with a federal judge dismissed their claims for the same pay as the US men's soccer team.

Judge Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles ruled in favour of the US Soccer Federation and tossed the women's claims of pay discrimination.

The face of the movement, Megan Rapinoe took to Twitter after the court's decision and said that they will keep fighting.

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

A spokeswoman for the players reacted with dismay following Friday's ruling.

"We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay," spokeswoman Molly Levinson said.

"We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.

"We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them."

The judge, in his ruling, said there was evidence that the women had turned down an offer to be paid along the lines of the men's team.

The increasingly acrimonious lawsuit had taken a dramatic turn in March, when a filing by lawyers for the federation argued that US men's team players required a "higher level of skill based on speed and strength" than the women.

The filing triggered outrage amongst the women's players while influential sponsors such as Coca-Cola voiced disgust at the remarks.

USSF President Carlos Cordeiro later resigned following the uproar, with Rapinoe accusing the USSF of "blatant sexism" in its legal filings.

The US women, who clinched back-to-back World Cup wins with victory at last year's finals in France, had based their claim for back pay in the disparities between prize money distributed by FIFA at the men's and women's World Cups.

Germany's men won $35 million for their victory in the 2014 World Cup while France earned $38 million after triumphing in Russia in 2018.

The United States women, victors in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, earned total prize money of $6 million over the two tournaments.

