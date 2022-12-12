'We're Going to Have a Lot of Difficulties to Stop Lionel Messi But...': Luka Modric Ahead of Semifinal Showdown Against Argentina

Croatia captain and seasoned midifielder Luka Modric is just a couple of steps away from creating history having led his country to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Croatia made it to the final of the world cup last time around when it was held in Russia where they lost to France.

Despite that, Croatia certainly weren’t the hot favourites to prior to the start of the tournament but they have stood out with their resilience and fighting spirit which has pushed them into the last-four. They barely made it past the group stage before beating a spirited Japan in a penalty shootout to progress to the quarters.

In the last-eight though, they faced a much fancied and stronger opponent in Brazil but there too, the Croatian team stood tall to force a 1-1 draw and take the game into a penalty shootout. Again, they triumphed.

Modric, who won the Ballon D’or in 2018, feels that his national side has the same DNA as that of his club Real Madrid with whom he has won a truckload of trophies.

“You could say we have the same DNA as Real Madrid because we always keep going until the end, and never give up," the 37-year-old said.

Croatia face another big team in Argentina in the semifinal and Modric is looking forward to squaring off against a side that comprises Lionel Messi.

“I want to play another semifinal against a big team, that’s what I want, not just against a player. Of course, Leo is very big, he’s their best player, and we’re going to have a lot of difficulties to stop him, but we are prepared and we are going to give it our all. I hope it will be enough to be in the final," he said.

