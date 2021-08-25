West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal EFL Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Team News

West Bromwich Albion will face Arsenal in the round two fixture of the EFL Cup tournament. The high voltage game will be played at the Hawthorns on August 26, Thursday at 12:30 am IST.

West Bromwich Albion may add to Arsenal’s miseries in the fixture on Thursday. The Baggies are enjoying a good start in the Championship. Albion’s first game in the competition against Bournemouth ended in a draw. Thiswas followed by the team scripting back-to-back victories in their next three matches. West Bromwich Albion defeated Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Blackburn to occupy the second position on the points table.

Arsenal, on the other hand, didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign in the Premier League. They lost their first two matches of the Premier League against Brentford and Chelsea.

EFL Cup West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

West Bromwich Albion will be missing the services of Robert Snodgrass as he has been ruled out due to an injury. Arsenal will have a lot of players unavailable for selection due to a variety of reasons. Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Magalhaes have suffered an injury while Alexandre Lacazette and Willian have tested positive for Covid-19.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup: Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Rob Holding, Ben White, Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi, Aaron Ramsdale, Pablo Mari, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Lokonga Emile, Smith Rowe

What time will West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal EFL Cup match kick-off?

The EFL Cup fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, August 26, at the Hawthorns.

What TV channel will telecast the West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match?

The West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal match will be telecasted on MTV in India.

How can I live stream West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal EFL Cup fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the Voot application.

