Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

West Ham United Break Club Transfer Record to Sign Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Sebastian Haller

Sebastian Haller scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

AFP

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
West Ham United Break Club Transfer Record to Sign Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Sebastian Haller
Sebastian Haller joins West Ham United on a five-year contract. (Photo Credit: @WestHamUtd)
Loading...

London: West Ham smashed their transfer record on Wednesday as the Premier League club signed French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Haller agreed a five-year contract with the Hammers for a reported £45 million (50 millions euros), in a deal that surpasses the £42 million they paid to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio last year.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Bundesliga club Eintracht last season.

"West Ham United is delighted to announce the arrival of prolific French striker Sebastian Haller, the club's new record signing," a statement read.

A former France Under-21 international who came through the ranks at Auxerre, Haller will replace Marko Arnautovic at the London Stadium after West Ham sold the Austrian forward to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG recently.

"I feel really great. I think it's a really good opportunity for me to be here. It means a lot (to be record signing). It proves that the club really wanted me for a long time," Haller told West Ham's website.

"I felt this desire to sign me and I'm really happy to sign, also. It is an ambitious club, a nice club, a nice city and nice fans too.

"For me I can guarantee that I will give 100 per cent for the club because the club has given me this confidence and I will try to give it back every day in every game."

Haller played 75 times for Frankfurt during his two seasons at the club, amassing 32 goals.

He also enjoyed a fruitful spell at FC Utrecht, where he found the back of the net 51 times in 98 games for the Dutch side before moving to Frankfurt.

Haller joins Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals and goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin in signing for West Ham since the end of last season.

He will not link up with Manuel Pellegrini's side until they return from China, where they are currently competing in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram