'What Are You Looking at You Idiot!': Lionel Messi Launches Verbal Volley After Fiery World Cup Clash | Watch

Wow. And not just because Argentina and Netherlands produced a world cup classic with their quarterfinal clash ending in a thrilling 2-2 draw before the winner was decided with a penalty shootout.

Wow also because the contest literally turned into a brawl during the contest with the referee issuing as many as 15 cards during the match, players from both the camps clashing as tempers flared. And if you see someone like Lionel Messi losing his cool, then you know how fiery the exchanges might have been.

Argentina may have progressed into the semifinals after beating the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties. However, it did little to calm down the players from both the camps with Messi lashing out at someone from the Dutch camp midway while giving a post-match interview.

“What are you looking at, you idiot!" fired Messi as he glared at someone off camera before resuming the interview.

Messi “Que miras bobo” “What are you looking at you fool” #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/T9eItrMihX — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) December 9, 2022

And he didn’t stop at that.

Messi launched a scathing attack on the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal accusing him of disrespect.

“I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pregame comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game," Messi told reporters. “Van Gaal tells that he plays good football and then he puts forwards in the box and starts throwing long balls."

Messi was involved in both the Argentine goals as he set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal before doubling the lead by converting a spot kick. However, the Dutch fought back in the extra time with substitute Wout Weghorst striking twice to force penalty shootout.

The 35-year-old wasn’t happy with the referee either.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee because you can’t be honest," Messi told Argentine TV. “If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can’t put a referee who isn’t up to the task for these instances."

“We didn’t expect to go to extra time, let alone to penalties," Messi added. “We suffered, but we are playing a World Cup quarterfinal. Argentina shows game by game that we know how to play. We came out with intensity and desire and we understood the moments of the game."

Read all the Latest Sports News here