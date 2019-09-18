What Carlo Ancelotti Told Jurgen Klopp After Napoli Defeated Liverpool in Champions League Opener

Liverpool may have become the first reigning Champions League winners to face defeat in the opening game in 25 years, but all is not lost for the Reds, according to Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Seen embracing Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp at full time, Ancellotti jokingly pointed out the silver lining to Klopp in the 2-0 loss as he suggested that events similar to last year could transpire again this year and give them the title.

Liverpool were beaten by Napoli away from home last year too, but then they embarked on an amazing run which saw them lift the European trophy for the sixth time in their history.

“I told him: ‘Don’t you worry, if you lose in Naples, then you end up winning the Champions League,” Ancelotti told reporters after the game.

Napoli had last season failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, but they gained a measure of revenge for that loss as Dries Mertens converted a penalty on 82 minutes and Fernando Llorente added a second in stoppage time.

This was Liverpool’s first defeat in a competitive match since the start of May. However Liverpool, who sit top of the Premier League after five straight wins, remain favourites alongside Napoli to progress from Group E despite Salzburg's thrilling 6-2 win over Genk.

Ancelotti said Napoli played a complete game, pressing high and dropping deep to defend as the situation demanded. “We did everything well. We have to get used to the different moments of the game. When Liverpool were in control we did well in defending and then took our chances. It was a very balanced game. So we did well, because I consider them the best team in Europe,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.