What FIFA Ban Means for India Hosting The U17 Women's World Cup? | Explained

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with “immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties.”

In a unanimous decision, the Bureau of the FIFA Council determined that the third party influences were in a violation of its statutes. The situation has however, jeopardised the staging of U-17 Women’s World Cup in October in India.

How does the FIFA ban affect India hosting 2022 U17 Women’s World Cup?

The 2022 U17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 11-30. However, if the ban is not lifted, India will have to forgo the hosting rights.

FIFA has already stated that they are further assessing towards shifting the tournament and will take a call on the matter at a later date.

However, if the ban is lifted soon, then World Cup can still be held in India as planned.

What does FIFA ban mean to India’s national teams?

India’s national teams cannot play in any FIFA or AFC-recognised tournaments until the ban is not lifted. Moreover, Indian clubs also cannot represent the country in continental tournaments during the ban.

FIFA has further stated that they are in contact with India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to find an amicable resolution.

Suspension of AIFF has it’s connection with long-serving AIFF President Praful Patel. In May, he had stepped down from his post and the Supreme Court of India had appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over the administration of the Indian FA.

In this matter, a FIFA and AFC delegation had also visited the country to assess the developments in the situation. However, the governing body of world football decided to ban AIFF.

FIFA have now clearly mentioned that the ‘ban will be lifted once an order to set up a Committee of Administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs’.

Earlier, the U-17 Women’s World Cup tournament was scheduled to be held in India in 2020 but was cancelled and then postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the suspension of AIFF, staging of the tournament in India still remains in doubt.

