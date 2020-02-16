Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

What If Manchester City Finish in Premier League Top-4? England Representation in UEFA Champions League Explained

Premier League's top 4 are guaranteed automatic qualification in the Champions League group stage next season and will not be impeded by Manchester City's ban.

Associated Press

Updated:February 16, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
What If Manchester City Finish in Premier League Top-4? England Representation in UEFA Champions League Explained
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: England is still due to retain four Champions League participants next season regardless of Manchester City's ban.

Man City is second in the Premier League but the Abu Dhabi-owned club was barred from European competition for two seasons by UEFA on Friday for masking money flows in an attempt to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

The Premier League's top four finishers are guaranteed automatic qualification places for the Champions League group stage that begins in September.

But City being banned does not prevent England taking up its full allocation of places for the elite competition. A country only loses a European spot when it is rejected by an eligible team.

"If a club refuses to enter the competition, having qualified for it on sporting merit and obtained a licence from the competent national body, no other club from the same association may be entered in its place," the UEFA regulations state.

But if a club is either excluded or not allowed into the competition by UEFA, then the place goes to the next in line from that country.

That is what happened in Italy this season after AC Milan's decision to voluntarily remove itself from the Europa League to pay for UEFA FFP breaches.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season, missing out on the Champions League places by one point.

It opened the way for Roma to enter the group phase of the Europa League after finishing sixth in Serie A, rather than having to go through qualifying. Torino, which finished seventh, took Roma's spot in the qualifying rounds.

City is still hoping to overturn its Champions League ban, announcing plans Friday to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram