What Lionel Messi Said On Possibility Of Playing With Cristiano Ronaldo Back in 2015

Lionel Messi had previously admitted that he would love to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. While the stellar duo becoming teammates still seems like a distant dream, the Argentine World Cup-winning footballer had shared that he would obviously like to play with Ronaldo.

Messi, during an interaction in 2015, was full of admiration for Ronaldo. Messi had revealed at that point in time that he would certainly love to share the dressing room with the Portuguese striker at some stage in his career. Both Messi and Ronaldo dominated La Liga during their time in Spain with the El Classico being renowned for their exploits.

ALSO READ| ‘Some of The Pictures I Saw…: FIFA World Cup Winner Blasts Argentine Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

“I always like to play with the best, and he is one of them. I think it will be difficult for us to play in the same team, but obviously, I would like to. I was lucky enough to play and participate with many very good players and, obviously, I would also like to do it with him,” Messi had said.

The FIFA World Cup, prior to the 2022 edition, was the only trophy that eluded Messi’s eventful and glorious career. The 35-year-old Argentine has now clinched that as well to add another feather to his cap. Messi scored seven goals in Qatar to win his maiden FIFA World Cup title. Messi has bagged 701 goals in 853 club-level matches till now.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is without a club as his contract at Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement. Most of the top European clubs, PSG included, have not expressed any interest in signing the 37-year-old superstar.

Therefore, the chances of Messi and Ronaldo playing on the same side seem like nothing but a dream. At the moment, the only interest seems to be coming from the Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr. It is believed that Ronaldo would be offered a £175 million deal. This could increase periodically should he take on an ambassadorial role.

That is a far cry from what he was earning at Manchester United. In a career spanning close to two decades, Ronaldo has bagged 701 goals and recorded 223 assists in 949 games across all competitions at the club level.

Read all the Latest Sports News here