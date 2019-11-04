Take the pledge to vote

What Real Madrid is Missing Without Cristiano Ronaldo: Goals in Nearly 25% of Its Matches

Real Madrid have failed to score in nearly a quarter of their games since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 4, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
What Real Madrid is Missing Without Cristiano Ronaldo: Goals in Nearly 25% of Its Matches
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid were definitely going to missing the sheer volume of goals that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo scored for them, since the Portuguese superstar's departure from the Bernabeu to Juventus in 2018.

Ronaldo almost guaranteed 50 goals a season at Real Madrid, but the Spanish club had hoped the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale would be filling in Ronaldo's shoes. That did not happen as the statistics prove.

Real Madrid finished third in La Liga and lost in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 last time around, the first season with Ronaldo leading the line. And much of that can be attributed to the fact Real Madrid simply haven't scored enough goals, something that is continuing this season.

Here are the numbers that prove how much of a difference Ronaldo made at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos played 519 games after Ronaldo joined them, failing to score in just 46 of them which is 8.86% of matches.

Since Ronaldo left, Madrid have played 71 matches and haven't managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions, which is 23.94% of their games.

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's top scorer this season with 7 goals from 14 matches, as other strikers in the side, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Vinicius Jr, have managed just one each. The next highest scorers are Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Sergio Ramos.

