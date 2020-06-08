What We Know as Normal Life Will Have to Change: Diego Forlan

Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan, who also turned out for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League in 2016, has called for players to respect protocols in the era of the 'new normal' amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is not about football but about "life first".

"Well it is not about football, it is about life you know, everybody has to change things that were usual for them," La Liga's ambassador Forlan said.

"We have to change all those things to go back to normal life, if you can say it that way. We want to start, we want to start to see La Liga and for us here in Uruguay, we want to start the league as well.

"So if we want to do that we have to respect the protocol and try to do the things that people and doctors say and understand this, knows it is better for us and our health and it is good to respect that," added the former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid star.

On his lessons from the coronavirus lockdown, Forlan said: "Well, luckily for us we did not have a lockdown. It's a small country, the government and the people do things properly, we still keep ourselves home to keep the contagiousness down but I went back to kindergarten as I have two kids and me and my wife started going with them. I am the guy who is filming... so sometimes they let me participate."

La Liga has confirmed dates for the first two rounds of fixtures after the restart following a break of more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

Asked if the return of La Liga now can be thought as the new start to the season, he said: "No, because you know the league has already started.

"You see the two teams which are playing for the league like Real Madrid and Barcelona and then there are other 5-6 teams playing for the Champions League spots and also for those playing for relegation.

"It's going to be good for those players and maybe I am not saying restart, but it's going to be lucky for them to have the opportunity to end the league because if the league was going as it was before... maybe they wouldn't have that chance so for them it's going to be like a restart but for other ones it is going to be to finish their jobs and try to do the best for their teams."