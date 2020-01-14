What Would Have Happened If Alvaro Morata Wasn't Fouled By Federico Valverde? Viral Video May Have the Answer

Real Madrid defender Federico Valverde proved his commitment to the team with a 115th-minute tackle on Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata during the Super Copa finals.

Real Madrid went on to lift the Super Copa de España trophy defeating Atletico on penalties.

Valverde was awarded Man of the Match for his performance. The defender said he apologised to Morata after the match for the tackle.

Valverde even earned Atletico manager Diego Simeone's praise for the sacrifice. He said it was the "most important piece of play" as it was "probably going to be a goal".

Federico Valverde should get a statue outside the Bernabeu for this. Possibly the greatest professional foul the game has ever seen pic.twitter.com/lrraoLQA6n — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 12, 2020

Valverde's tackle proved to be a mine for memes that flooded social media. And now a video titled "what would have happened if Valverde didn't tackle Morata" has gone viral.

The video targets Morata and his finishing abilities. The

A video clip of shows Morata during his Chelsea days and suggests that perhaps the tackle wasn't even required.

If Valverde didn’t foul Morata pic.twitter.com/rptFTHFlaY — MMA Hangout (@93Soldier_) January 13, 2020

The 5-second clip shows the Spaniard failing to score a goal, even when he had to only beat the goalkeeper. The match took place against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in January 2018.

We would never know what really would have happened if the Atletico striker was not stopped in his tracks. But the internet has been all-praise for Valverde's tackle in the last minutes of the Cup final.

Federico Valverde with Possibly the greatest professional foul the game has ever seen in the last few minutes of the Copa Del Rey final when it was 0-0. pic.twitter.com/paE1MTvlmD — betclever (@bet_clever) January 12, 2020

Many on social media are calling it the "best professional foul" in football.

