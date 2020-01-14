What Would Have Happened If Alvaro Morata Wasn't Fouled By Federico Valverde? Viral Video May Have the Answer
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid tackled Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and was sent off in the Spanish Super Cup final, which changed the course of the match.
Federico Valverde tackling Alvaro Morata (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid defender Federico Valverde proved his commitment to the team with a 115th-minute tackle on Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata during the Super Copa finals.
Real Madrid went on to lift the Super Copa de España trophy defeating Atletico on penalties.
Valverde was awarded Man of the Match for his performance. The defender said he apologised to Morata after the match for the tackle.
Valverde even earned Atletico manager Diego Simeone's praise for the sacrifice. He said it was the "most important piece of play" as it was "probably going to be a goal".
Federico Valverde should get a statue outside the Bernabeu for this. Possibly the greatest professional foul the game has ever seen pic.twitter.com/lrraoLQA6n— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 12, 2020
Valverde's tackle proved to be a mine for memes that flooded social media. And now a video titled "what would have happened if Valverde didn't tackle Morata" has gone viral.
The video targets Morata and his finishing abilities. The
A video clip of shows Morata during his Chelsea days and suggests that perhaps the tackle wasn't even required.
If Valverde didn’t foul Morata pic.twitter.com/rptFTHFlaY— MMA Hangout (@93Soldier_) January 13, 2020
The 5-second clip shows the Spaniard failing to score a goal, even when he had to only beat the goalkeeper. The match took place against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in January 2018.
We would never know what really would have happened if the Atletico striker was not stopped in his tracks. But the internet has been all-praise for Valverde's tackle in the last minutes of the Cup final.
Federico Valverde with Possibly the greatest professional foul the game has ever seen in the last few minutes of the Copa Del Rey final when it was 0-0. pic.twitter.com/paE1MTvlmD— betclever (@bet_clever) January 12, 2020
Many on social media are calling it the "best professional foul" in football.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Monday 06 January , 2020 2020 Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 Fi, YZF-R15 V3.0 & MT-15 BS-VI First Look: Watch Video
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Teased
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
- Satya Nadella is Already Using The Surface Duo Foldable Phone, And it is Just Darn Slick
- End of The Road For Windows 7; We Hope You Got Your Free Windows 10 Upgrade
- Salman Khan's Next Film After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Is Titled...