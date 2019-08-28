When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Draw: Date, Time and Everything You Need to Know

The 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League is set to kick-start on Thursday, August 29, with the draw for the Group stage. The defending champions Liverpool are placed in Pot 1 alongside Chelsea (UEFA Europa League winners), Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg who all are the respective champions of the leagues across Europe. The draw will be live-streamed on UEFA.com

The draw will be played at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

A total of 26 teams have been given direct entry to the group stage under the competition system introduced in 2018-19 are will be joined by the 6 winners of the play-offs.

The teams are split into four seeding pots of which Pot 1 consists of holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 and 4 are determined by the club coefficient ranking.

Notably, no two teams from the same nation can play against each other in the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, clubs from Ukraine and Russia cannot be drawn in the same group due to political tensions between the two nations. The matches, on their part, will be split into two match days - Tuesday and Wednesday.

The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

Dates for the UEFA Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: September 17 and 18

Matchday 2: October 1 and 2

Matchday 3: October 22 and 23

Matchday 4: November 5 and 6

Matchday 5: November 26 and 27

Matchday 6: December 10 and 11

As the draw is completed, the complete list of group stage fixtures will be announced.

When and what time will the draw take place?

The Champions League group stage draw will be held on Thursday (August 29) at 9:30 PM IST.

Which teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2018-19?

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Valencia

England: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

Italy: Juventus, Napoli, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

France: Paris St-Germain, Lyon, LOSC Lille

Russia: Zenit St. Petersburg, Lokomotiv Moskva

Portugal: Benfica

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Belgium: Genk

Turkey: Galatasaray

Austria: Salzburg

Greece: Olympiacos

Croatia: GNK Dinamo

Serbia: Crvena Zvezda

Teams competing in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and first-leg results

The 12 teams involved in the UCL group stage qualifiers have already played their first-leg matches while the second leg matches have been scheduled to take place on August 27 and August 28. Crvena Zvezda, Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb are through to the group stage.

The draw will be followed by the announcement of UEFA Men's Player of the Year which has Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk in the 3-man shortlist.

