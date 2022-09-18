Tottenham Hotspurs star Son Heung-min expressed his happiness after ending his goal drought in the Premier League. The South Korean returned to form after scoring a hattrick against Leicester City on Saturday (September 18).

Spurs defeated Leicester 6-2 with the help of Rodrigo Bentancur’s goal and then Heung-min’s match-winning hattrick that led his team to the top of the Premier League points table sharing the spot with Manchester City.

Heung-min was Premier League’s last season’s joint top-scorer but this season he dealt with a rough patch as he couldn’t open his goal tally in Tottenham’s first eight games.

In the match against Leicester City as well, he was first benched but then when he touched the ground, he regained his form and how! He completed a stunning hat-trick in just 13 minutes.

After the match, Heung-min posted on Instagram, “When life gives you lemons score a hat-trick. Love you all and thank you for the support, always.”

Heung-min came as a substitute in the 59th minute and managed a right-footer into the top corner in the 73rd minute. He then scored a left-footer 11 minutes later before completing his hat-trick.

After the win, he told BBC, “It was an amazing feeling, I couldn’t believe it (when I scored). All the frustration and what I had, disappointment and negative feeling just went. I couldn’t move so I stood still. It made me really happy.

“Football is crazy sometimes. Sometimes the ball didn’t want to go inside and three times (it did today). It changes everything. I learned so much in this tough period. I need to work hard every time to get the chance. Three lucky goals and I’m really proud,” he added.

With Son back in form, Harry Kane scoring his sixth Premier League goal of the season, Richarlison making an impact, Dejan Kulusevski continuing to impress and Lucas Moura still to come back from injury, Spurs manager Antonio Conte now has a formidable array of attacking options. They are currently on 17 points with Manchester City, but will have to be cautious as Arsenal can still regain the top spot if they beat Brentford on Sunday.

