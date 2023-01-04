Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Saudi Pro League, Super Cup, Kings Cup Matches

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr pulled off one of the biggest transfer coups in modern times as they managed to land five-time Balon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo following his controversial exit from English club Manchester United.

The Saudi Arabian club fended off competition from American, Brazilian, Australian and Portuguese clubs to get the signature of the 37-year-old.

The move is expected to increase the viewership and following for the league manifold piggybacking on the superstardom and fan following the Portuguese talisman has cultivated over the years with his performances on the field and his persona off it.

Saudi Sports Company owns the broadcasting right for the Saudi Pro League fixtures as well as the nation’s Super Cup and Kings Cup matches. Worldwide streaming of the games can be accessed from Shahid.

Highlights and reviews of the games can be viewed on the club’s official Youtube channels and the various platforms offered by the official broadcaster SSC.

Ronaldo said that his work in the Europe region was over as he had won virtually everything there is to be won on the continent.

He added that he joined the Saudi outfit in order to face a fresh challenge and to enhance the reputation and vision of football in the country.

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said at the presser following his presentation.

“Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the U.S., and even Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club,” the 37-year-old explained.

“I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity.”

Under the contract with his new club, it has been reported that Ronaldo would earn around a whopping 200 Million Euros per year.

Al Nassr face Al Tai in their next fixture on the 5th of January. It is uncertain if Ronaldo would be available to feature in the game citing the completion of formalities and paperwork, despite his eagerness to start his new challenge.

