Who Needs Ronaldo? Emmanuel Dennis Celebrates Brace against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Emmanuel Dennis scored two goals to give Club Brugge the lead but the Belgian side were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw by Real Madrid with Sergio Ramos and Casemiro getting the goals for the rescue.

The Nigerian forward stunned the Santiago Bernabeu into silence, by giving Club Brugge the lead in the ninth minute, mis-controlling the ball and nudging it towards goal but somehow still beating Real keeper Thibaut Courtois to score.

Bonaventure struck again with another scrappy goal in the 39th minute, helped by a calamitous giveaway in midfield by 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

The forward lost his footing as he bore down on Courtois but still produced a stunning finish to lift the ball high into the net. The goal was initially ruled offside, then awarded after a VAR review.

After the goal, Emmanuel Bonaventure brought out the 'Ronaldo' celebration (also known as the 'Siii') as the Real Madrid fans were numbed with the two goals.

Two summer back, Ronaldo had let for Turin and Real are seemigly yet to fill that void.

Ahead of the clash, Emmanuel Bonaventure had said that, it was a dream for him to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"A lot of people didn't even think they would come here to play. If I score then I will get a tattoo on my skin," Emmanuel had told the club in an interview.

After the game, Emmanuel joked that he might have to get two tattoos for his two goals.

"I guess I will now have to get two tattoos," Emmanuel told Belgian television channel RTL.

"I'm happy to have scored two goals, but we really wanted to win the game and we were not far away from doing it. We have to be content with the point, which is not a bad result."

RONALDO SCORES

Elsewhere in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus cruise to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and go top of Champions League Group D.

Real Madrid fans will definitely not be happy with their team's fortunes so far this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.