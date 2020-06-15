FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Who's Allowed and Who's Not in Stadiums When Premier Leaugue Returns

Tottenham Hotspur fans (Photo Credit: Reuters)

A maximum of 300 people will be allowed inside stadiums on matchdays as Premier League returns on June 17 without fans.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
Premier League season will resume on June 17 without fans after a three-month stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following are the people allowed inside stadiums as well as the protocols and requirements for clubs to host matches:


  • All the remaining games will be played without fans.

  • A maximum of 300 people -- including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts -- will be allowed inside stadiums on matchdays.

  • Stadiums will be split into red, amber and green zones with each team's red zone pass holders to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five "essential staff".

  • The amber zone will include non-essential staff, such as analysts, while all others will be placed in the green zone.

  • Players will undergo COVID-19 tests at their club's training ground before travelling to stadiums for matches.

  • Teams will take the field separately, not side-by-side, and games will feature drinks breaks midway through each half.

  • Medical staff will wear protective equipment when treating players.

  • Substitutes and managers on the bench will not be required to wear masks and players do not have to wear them when entering the stadium or dressing room.

  • The technical area for managers will be reconfigured to allow for greater social distancing, as will team dugouts.

  • Corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards and match balls will be thoroughly disinfected before games.

  • Clubs will be encouraged to travel by plane and avoid staying in hotels before games.

  • Clubs are expected to use at least three coaches for matchday travel with drivers who have already undergone novel coronavirus tests.

