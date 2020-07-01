WHU vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, West Ham United vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will aim to make it to the top three on Premier League 2019-20 standings when they take on relegation-threatened West Ham United on Thursday, July 2. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United vs Chelsea will be played at the London Stadium with no audience in attendance. Fans should not head to the stadium to cheer their favourite team. Chelsea are just one point behind Leicester City, who are sitting on 3rd slot with 55 points. In the last week, Chelsea crashed Leicester City out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win. On the other hand, West Ham United lost to Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. West West Ham are 17th in the standings with 27 points with seven games to play, ahead of Bournemouth and Aston Villa in 18th and 19th due to a higher goal difference. The Hammers are winless since the league has resumed its play post COVID-19 lockdown.

The Premier League Chelsea vs West Ham United match will commence at 12:45 am.

Premier League, West Ham United vs Chelsea , WHU vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

As for Chelsea, Christian Pulisic is down with a calf injury that he picked against Leicester. Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi are in contention for playing XI.

West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, the club's top scorer with seven goals this season, and defender Angelo Ogbonna were back in training after recovering from hip and hamstring injuries respectively, but were not yet match fit.

WHU vs CHE Premier League Dream11 Team, West Ham United vs Chelsea

Premier League WHU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Chelsea Captain: Antonio

Premier League WHU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Chelsea Vice-Captain: Kante

Premier League WHU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Chelsea Goalkeeper: Fabianski

Premier League WHU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Chelsea Defenders: Azpilicueta, Ogbonna, Zouma, Alonso

Premier League WHU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Chelsea Midfielders: Kante, Rice, Kovacic, Willian

Premier League WHU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Chelsea Strikers: Giroud, Antonio

Premier League WHU vs CHE, West Ham United probable lineup vs Chelsea: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Noble, Anderson; Antonio

Premier League WHU vs CHE, Chelsea probable lineup vs West Ham United: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Loftus-Cheek