WHU vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool: The two in-form teams in Premier League - Liverpool and West Ham United - will be up against each other on Sunday at the London Stadium in an anticipating battle in gameweek 11. In their most recent league battle, Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool was held for a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, David Moyes’s West Ham United registered a thrilling 4-1 over Aston Villa in their last league game.

While it might look cynical to compare West Ham’s last visit to Anfield, it would not be wrong to say Moyes should go with a more front-footed approach this time around. Last season, West Ham were on a four-match unbeaten streak when they visited Anfield and were handed a 1-2 defeat by the Reds despite a rather defensive approach by their coach Moyes.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will not feature in this fixture as he has been sidelined for a month with an injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool; here are all the details you should know:

WHU vs LIV Telecast

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

WHU vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between West Ham United and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar App.

WHU vs LIV Match Details

The match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, November 7, at London Stadium. The game between West Ham United and Liverpool will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

WHU vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohd Salah

Vice-Captain: Alisson

WHU vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Johnson

Midfielders: Rice, Fornals, Bowen

Strikers: Mohd Salah, Antonio, Mane

West Ham United vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

