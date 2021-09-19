WHU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United: In action-packed Sunday schedule, West Ham United host Manchester United at the London Stadium on September 19, from 6:30 PM IST onwards. The Red Devils enter the fixture following a shocking 1-2 defeat to Young Boys in the opening group match of the UEFA Champions League, a dramatic clash which included a red card and a late winner. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will hope to bounce back and produce another resounding performance, as they did in their PL fixture against Newcastle United. West Ham, on the other hand, enter the fixture after a comfortable 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the opening group match of the Europa League. Watch out for an exciting clash as Manchester United take on West Ham United and fans can check the WHU vs MUN Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

WHU vs MUN Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

WHU vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between WHU vs MUN is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

WHU vs MUN Match Details

The match between WHU vs MUN will be played on Sunday, September 19, at the London Stadium. The game will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

WHU vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

WHU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice

Strikers: Andriy Yarmolenko, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood

West Ham United vs Manchester United probable XI:

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko

Manchester United FC: David de Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

