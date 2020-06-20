WHU vs WOL Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, West Ham United vs Wolves Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Relegation-threatened West Ham United will play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers as two sides resume play in the Premier League 2019-20 on Saturday, June 20. West Ham, who are yet to register successive wins in their home ground, will aim at making things right for their side and earn three points at the end of the final whistle. In the last seven games, the Hammers were on the losing side on five occasions. In their last game before the league got suspended, West Ham faced Arsenal and lost the match 1-0. A win in today’s fixture will act as a respite for the hosts, who are in the relegation battle with Watford and Bournemouth. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Wolves match will be played at the London Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, will eye to continue their five-match unbeaten run in their away fixture. They are 7th with 43 points next to their name.

The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United vs Wolves will be played at 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports Channel. West Ham United vs Wolves live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Premier League 2019-20 WHU vs WOL Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Both sides are completely fit and fine for the upcoming game night.

Premier League 2019-20 WHU vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Wolves captain: Cresswell

Premier League 2019-20 WHU vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Wolves Vice captain: Jimenez

Premier League 2019-20 WHU vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Wolves Goalkeeper: Patricio

Premier League 2019-20 WHU vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Wolves Defenders: Cresswell, Boly, Coady,

Premier League 2019-20 WHU vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Wolves Midfielders: Rice, Noble, Neves, Moutinho

Premier League 2019-20 WHU vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, West Ham United vs Wolves Strikers: Jimenez, Jota, Haller

Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Haller

Premier League 2019-20 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup vs West Ham United: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota