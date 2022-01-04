'Why Give it to Cristiano Ronaldo?' Paul Ince Picks a Player Who Should Have Been Manchester United Captain Against Wolves

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has displayed his agreement over Cristiano Ronaldo’s appointment as the captain for the Wolves clash. Ronaldo led the Red Devils after almost 14 years, but he failed to guide his team to victory as Wolves emerged victorious at Old Trafford for the first time in the last 42 years.

Ronaldo didn’t have the best of time on the field on Monday night, as Wolves completely outclassed their opposition at Old Trafford.

Ince feels that young Scott McTominay should be the captain of the team and not Ronaldo.

“Looking at it really, if I was Ralf Rangnick, I’d give it to McTominay," Ince said on Sky Sports.

“Because I think a captain should be judged on his performances and what he’s done on the pitch," he added.

The former United star said that it would be a nice learning curve for McTominay to lead the team at Old Trafford.

“It would be a nice learning curve for him. Why give it Ronaldo? Everybody is moaning about him walking off the pitch and not clapping the fans.

“The way McTominay is playing, I think give it to him and let him have a go," Inks added.

​On giving the captain duties to Ronaldo, Rangnick explained: “He is the most experienced player.

“The choice was David de Gea or him, but I wanted to have a few players with the captaincy."

In his new year message on social media, Ronaldo said he was “not happy" with the state of affairs at United and that “we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now."

However, there was no sign of improvement as Ronaldo was kept quiet up against a number of his Portuguese international teammates.

The victory lifts Wolves up to eighth, just three points behind United.

