Why Lionel Messi Does Not Like Being Called 'God' by Fans

Lionel Messi said it was good to be praised but he does not like being referred to as 'God'.

Updated:October 12, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Why Lionel Messi Does Not Like Being Called 'God' by Fans
Lionel Messi is worshipped by some fans for his magical abilities on the pitch and is often referred to angel or 'God' of football by his adoring fans.

While Messi appreciates the praise, he does not like being called a 'God' and feels it is an "exaggerated" reference

"I'm not worried by it, but it's true that I don't like it," he said in an interview with RAC1, as per Barca Blaugranes.

"It's nice to be praised because people are being respectful. They don't say it with any ill intent, but actually, with the complete opposite. But I think it's very exaggerated to call me that."

Apart from finding it exaggerating, there is a particular reason why Messi wants to push the reference away. It is because of his son Mateo. He says Mateo copies what others call him and might end up referring to him as 'God'.

"Because of my sons, the age they have, they hear things and they copy them," Messi added.

"My son, Mateo, calls me 'Leo Messi," (he'll say,) 'let's go Leo Messi!'"

In the same interview, Messi also accepted that he misses the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga and that he wanted the Portuguese star to continue at Real Madrid.

"I wanted him to continue with Real Madrid," Messi told RAC1. "He gave a plus to the rivalry in the Clasico and La Liga.

"Real Madrid will continue to challenge because they have very good players, but I already said that the team was going to feel his loss for what he meant and that the squad would notice. But they have plenty of players to allow them to fight for every title and they have a lot of history."

