Euro 2020: Why Swiss Goalkeepers Are Putting Their Sunglasses On

With the advent of new technology, new equipment are being continuously made to enhance sports performance. One such device which has caught the eyes of fans is the sunglasses that Switzerland has been using during their training sessions. Switzerland’s goalkeeping coach Patrick Foletti was the one who recommended it.

The sunglasses are being manufactured by a Japanese company, VisionUp, who insist that by using the glasses, the goalkeepers can improve their reflexes. Various athletes have already laid their hands on these sunglasses. Some notable names among them include Czech Republic’s gold medal winning shooter David Kosteleki and Japan’s tennis player Ukina Saigo.

The price of the shades has been placed at a staggering 358 Euros, which when converted into Indian rupees, is roughly 31,000. The battery-powered glasses are said to create a slow-motion effect, boosting the anticipation levels of goalkeepers.

Despite it being a particularly cloudy day in Lausanne, Swiss stoppers Yann Sommer and Marwin Hitz appeared to be wearing the high-tech shades. Tha major purpose behind using it is to improve the ‘hand-eye’ coordination of the goalkeepers, which is one of the most important aspects in football goalkeeping.

Switzerland have already shipped in five goals in three matches at the ongoing Euros. Their mettle will again be tested against France on Monday night in the Round of 16.

People inside the Swiss camp will be hopeful of getting a positive result. And if the sunglasses have even a small part in their good performance, their stock will definitely increase after the game.

