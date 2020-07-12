FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Wilfried Zaha Posts Screenshots of Racial Abuse From Aston Villa Fan, Club Pledges to Investigate

Wilfried Zaha (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Wilfried Zaha (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Aston Villa is investigating the fan that racially abused Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

  • AFP London
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
Share this:

Aston Villa pledged to investigate and issue a lifetime ban against a supporter after Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha revealed a shocking series of racially-aggravated messages before Sunday's Premier League clash between the two sides.

Zaha posted on Twitter three screenshots of messages containing racial abuse from an Instagram account belonging to a Villa fan.

"We deplore the disgusting racist messages sent to @wilfriedzaha," Villa said on the club's Twitter account.

"We condemn all forms of racial discrimination and stand with @CPFC . We are working with the police in investigating this extremely serious matter and when the culprit is identified AVFC will issue a lifetime ban."


All Premier League games since the season's restart last month have begun with players, staff and match officials taking a knee to protest against racial injustice.

The shirts of all 20 sides in the English top-flight have also carried a logo promoting the Black Lives Matter campaign.

ALSO READ | Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann Likely to Miss Out on Last Two La Liga Games With Injury

"This is an absolute disgrace and should not be happening. We stand with you, Wilf, and anyone else who has to suffer such horrific abuse," Palace said on Twitter.

Loading