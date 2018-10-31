English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wilfried Zaha Reveals Racist Abuse After Arsenal Penalty Row
"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate."
(AFP)
Loading...
Wilfried Zaha claims he suffered racist abuse and threats to his family after he won a controversial penalty in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.
Palace forward Zaha was clipped by Granit Xhaka in the closing minutes of Sunday's Premier League clash, with Luka Milivojevic converting the spot-kick to end Arsenal's 11-match winning run.
Following the match, Arsenal defender Xhaka said he thought the incident had been a "clear penalty".
But Ivory Coast international Zaha once again found himself accused of diving by fans on the internet, following several previous high-profile claims that he was guilty of simulation.
Zaha took to social media to defend himself, but subsequently revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that the abuse had escalated.
"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate," Zaha wrote.
Palace forward Zaha was clipped by Granit Xhaka in the closing minutes of Sunday's Premier League clash, with Luka Milivojevic converting the spot-kick to end Arsenal's 11-match winning run.
Following the match, Arsenal defender Xhaka said he thought the incident had been a "clear penalty".
But Ivory Coast international Zaha once again found himself accused of diving by fans on the internet, following several previous high-profile claims that he was guilty of simulation.
Zaha took to social media to defend himself, but subsequently revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that the abuse had escalated.
"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate," Zaha wrote.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review - Value For Money Compact Family Hatchback
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Was Team India Playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? BCCI Wants to Know
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...