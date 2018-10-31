Wilfried Zaha Reveals Racist Abuse After Arsenal Penalty Row

Wilfried Zaha claims he suffered racist abuse and threats to his family after he won a controversial penalty in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.Palace forward Zaha was clipped by Granit Xhaka in the closing minutes of Sunday's Premier League clash, with Luka Milivojevic converting the spot-kick to end Arsenal's 11-match winning run.Following the match, Arsenal defender Xhaka said he thought the incident had been a "clear penalty".But Ivory Coast international Zaha once again found himself accused of diving by fans on the internet, following several previous high-profile claims that he was guilty of simulation.Zaha took to social media to defend himself, but subsequently revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that the abuse had escalated."For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate," Zaha wrote.