FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Will be Painful If Liverpool Can't Win Premier League Title Now: Divock Origi

Divock Origi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Divock Origi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool were on course for their first-ever Premier League title before the season was stopped on March 13.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
Share this:

London: Liverpool striker Divock Origi said it will be painful if they don't win the Premier League title despite being 25 points ahead at the top when the season was stopped abruptly in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian, however, agreed that safety of players and fans is the most important thing in these unprecedented times and there are things in life which just cannot be controlled.

"It would be painful if we can't get that title now. But there are things in life you cannot control. Safety is the most important thing now," Origi told Het Laatste Nieuws as per Daily Mail.

The Reds were on course for their first-ever Premier League title before the season was stopped on March 13. The last time Liverpool lifted the league trophy was 30 years ago, before the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp's troops lead the way with 82 points in 29 games while second-placed Manchester City remain 25 points behind with one game in hand.

Former Liverpool defender Fabio Aurelio had earlier said that the Reds should be declared champions if the current season cannot be finished.

"Even if the title is not officially recognised, everyone knows that the title belongs to Liverpool," the 40-year-old said in an interview to Globo Esporte news portal.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,147,845

    +40,793*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,529,408

    +66,726*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,133,538

    +22,819*  

  • Total DEATHS

    248,025

    +3,114*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres