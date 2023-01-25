Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Saudi Pro League? This Football Boss Thinks So

Ever since Lionel Messi played in a friendly game in Saudi Arabia, there are speculations over a possible move of the Argentine superstar to the Middle Eastern country. Now recent comments by Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) General Secretary Ibrahim Alkassim have given credence to these rumours. While speaking to Marca, Alkassim suggested that SAFF would like to see Messi in the Saudi Pro League.

“At the moment we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival. Although I will not hide that, as the Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league. The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don’t know anything now,” Ibrahim Alkassim was quoted as saying to Marca.

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain had locked horns with Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI in a blockbuster friendly match last week. Both Messi and Ronaldo played superbly in that match.

The friendly match ended with a 5-4 win for the Ligue 1 giants, which started with Messi getting on the scoresheet after only three minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a much-publicised move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr in December 2022. Therefore, die-hard football fans are hoping that Messi also moves to Saudi Arabia to play in the same league as the Portuguese star.

For a long time, it was widely believed that Lionel Messi would extend his contract with PSG beyond the summer of 2023. However, the 35-year-old is reportedly not willing to continue at Parc des Princes.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Messi has doubts about renewing his contract with PSG and he is considering his options. “As of today, Leo Messi’s intention is not to extend his contract with PSG and, therefore, not to renew his deal with the Paris-based side. The victory in the World Cup in Qatar has changed his way of thinking, as he values other things for the immediate future," Romero was quoted as saying on his Twitch channel.

It remains to be seen if Messi will follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps and move to Saudi Arabia. Reports suggest that clubs like Newell’s Old Boys, Inter Miami and even Al-Hilal are interested in signing Lionel Messi.

