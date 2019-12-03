'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
Lionel Messi beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or trophy on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d'Or. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d'Or on Tuesday to surpass his and Cristiano Ronaldo's joint-highest of five. Messi received the Ballon d'Or previously in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015.
While Messi bagged the top honour, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk finished second while Messi's biggest rival Ronaldo came third.
"I hope to continue for a long time," Messi said on Monday in Paris from behind a row of the trophies which honor the world's best soccer player.
"I realize that I am very lucky, even if, one day, retirement will come. It will be difficult. But I still have a lot of good years ahead of me. Time goes by very quickly, so I want to enjoy football and my family.
"A few years ago, I received my first Ballon d'Or here in Paris," Messi said. "I was 22 years old. It was something unthinkable at the time. Today is my sixth Ballon d'Or. As my wife used to say, you should never stop dreaming but always work to improve and continue to enjoy yourself."
Social media was abuzz after Messi's victory and tributes flew in for the FC Barcelona maestro.
Messi's former teammate Luis Garcia posted a picture of his with Messi and congratulated the Argentine for continuing "making history".
It's been a while since this picture !! I can't remember what I was telling you but definitely not... Mate, one day, you'll have 6 Ballon D'Ors !! Congratulations Leo, today you continue making History !!#Morethanagame #MESSI #GOAT pic.twitter.com/wMMVnbjYvl— Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) December 2, 2019
While Garcia shared his old memory, Messi fans were in absolute awe of the Barcelona man and hailed him as the greatest footballer of all time. There was an even a reaction clip of Messi's son Mateo that went viral.
Nobody on earth has pictures like this #Messi pic.twitter.com/qWpQ6cgBj8— Blackfyre???? (@IbrahimJafr) December 2, 2019
I will tell my kids this man invented football ????#Messi #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/ChCDGpZAIU— ShedRACK???????? (@Shedrack_Lamar) December 2, 2019
Mateo is Mood : trending no 1 ahead of his dad lol #messi #BalondeOro pic.twitter.com/V1PzuNUMAc— Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) December 2, 2019
Lionel Messi is now the first and only player to win:6?? Ballon D'ors ????????????6?? FIFA Best Player Awards 6?? European Golden Boots 6?? Pichichi AwardsThe Greatest Football Player of All Time.??#Messi pic.twitter.com/qODugJH8AH— kirankumar (@kirankumarb_22) December 3, 2019
How #Messi does his #10yearschallenge 2009 2019 pic.twitter.com/WHebxccsRw— Blackfyre???? (@IbrahimJafr) December 2, 2019
The picture talking #MESSI pic.twitter.com/pxOAoz1i1n— LORD_STARK8 (@just4aljyd3) December 2, 2019
My king received his sixth ballon Dor #MESSI #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/6uH43xrozg— Khattak (@khattakmessi) December 2, 2019
With Messi surpassing Ronaldo, social media did not spare the Portuguese and there were a couple of memes on Ronaldo, mocking him for being left behind.
People used to compare Ronaldo with your dad.Mateo: #messi #BallonDor #GOAT pic.twitter.com/FFwGcKpvaK— Harsh (@culeharsh) December 2, 2019
Who did this ???????? #Messi pic.twitter.com/j4apdgZwKR— Saiful Islam (@SportsaddaN) December 2, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes