1-min read

William Tesillo's Wife Cites Death Threats after Colombia were knocked out of Copa America

William Tesillo missed Colombia's fifth penalty as they were lost to Chile 5-4 in the shootout, and according to his wife, he and his family have received death threats.

Associated Press

Updated:July 1, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
William Tesillo's Wife Cites Death Threats after Colombia were knocked out of Copa America
William Tesillo missed a penalty as Colombia were knocked out of Copa America (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Bogota: Wife of the Colombia defender who missed a penalty kick that led to the team's elimination in the Copa America says he and his family have received death threats.

Daniela Mejia, wife of William Tesillo, says some of the threats alluded to former Colombian defender Andres Escobar, who was murdered days after he scored an own-goal in the 1994 World Cup.

Tesillo missed Colombia's fifth penalty in the team's 5-4 loss in a shootout against Chile in the quarterfinals of the South American competition on Friday.

The 26-year-old defender from Mexican club Leon had earned the support from his teammates but was heavily criticized by most Colombian fans.

Mejia said on her Instagram post she "could spend all morning publishing the threats" against her husband and her family. She called the threats "a shame."

The threats were denounced to local authorities, who said they were working to try to identify those behind them.

The Colombian squad traveled back home from Brazil on Saturday.

