English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Willian Enjoying Chelsea's 'Samba Style' Under Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea winger Willian believes manager Maurizio Sarri's attack-focused tactics emulates Brazil's 'samba style' and helps the Premier League club's players flourish.
(image: chelsea)
Loading...
Chelsea winger Willian believes manager Maurizio Sarri's attack-focused tactics emulates Brazil's 'samba style' and helps the Premier League club's players flourish.
The 30-year-old Brazil international assisted N'Golo Kante's opening goal as Chelsea recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in Sarri's first league match in charge last Saturday.
"Is it fun to play this way? I think so. We have a lot of players with quality up front, like Eden Hazard and Pedro. Players like that want to play football," Willian told ESPN.
"That's why he (Sarri) talked about 'fun' football. This is what we will try to do this season. Is this like Brazil's Samba style? Yes. This is what we do in Brazil and are trying to do here, playing with skill and movement."
The winger is confident that Sarri's tactics will help rectify Chelsea's recent poor record against Arsenal, where they had just one win in eight matches under previous manager Antonio Conte, when they meet in Saturday's league match.
"The manager tells us to play, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch, with responsibility. Now we have a different style, that's why we can create problems for Arsenal," Willian added.
"Of course, it will be a special game against Arsenal because it is a derby. It is always difficult against them."
Also Watch
The 30-year-old Brazil international assisted N'Golo Kante's opening goal as Chelsea recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in Sarri's first league match in charge last Saturday.
"Is it fun to play this way? I think so. We have a lot of players with quality up front, like Eden Hazard and Pedro. Players like that want to play football," Willian told ESPN.
"That's why he (Sarri) talked about 'fun' football. This is what we will try to do this season. Is this like Brazil's Samba style? Yes. This is what we do in Brazil and are trying to do here, playing with skill and movement."
The winger is confident that Sarri's tactics will help rectify Chelsea's recent poor record against Arsenal, where they had just one win in eight matches under previous manager Antonio Conte, when they meet in Saturday's league match.
"The manager tells us to play, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch, with responsibility. Now we have a different style, that's why we can create problems for Arsenal," Willian added.
"Of course, it will be a special game against Arsenal because it is a derby. It is always difficult against them."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Sale Today at 12 pm: Here Are The Details
- Lord Yamraj Warns Against Kiki Dance Challenge on Facebook in Bengaluru
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...