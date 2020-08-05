Willian May be on His Way to Move from Chelsea to Arsenal: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Willian may be on his way to joining their London rivals Arsenal. According to SkySports, Arsenal have made a formal three-year contract offer to the 31-year-old Brazilian.

Willian hit good form after the restart in the Premier League, scoring four goals as Chelsea managed to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

SkySports reports that Willian is looking for a three-year contract that would keep him at Stamford Bridge until he is 35. However Chelsea are not willing to offer him anything more than two years. If he refuses, Willian will become a free agent and won't be turning out for the Blues in the new season that starts in five weeks.

Chelsea have already finalised deals for forwards Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech but manager Frank Lampard admitted that they will have to sell a few players before making any improvements on their defensive setup.

Defender Antonio Rudiger had revealed how he played some part in convincing compatriot Timo Werner to sign for the club earlier this month.

Before his multi-million pound transfer to Chelsea, Werner was subject to intense transfer speculations with soon-to-be Premier League champions Liverpool also showing interest.

"I did speak to him before because we have known each other for a long time," Rudiger told Chelsea TV as per Sky Sports.

"We spoke a lot during the lockdown and he told me he was interested in coming to England. Of course then I did my bit, what I had to do."