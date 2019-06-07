Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Willian to Replace Neymar in Brazil's Copa America Squad

Neymar was ruled out of the Copa America after spraining his ankle and William will take his place in the Brazilian squad.

AFP

Updated:June 7, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Willian to Replace Neymar in Brazil's Copa America Squad
William will take Neymar's place in the Brazil squad for the Copa America (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Rio de Janeiro: Chelsea's Willian will replace Neymar in Brazil's Copa America squad, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday, after the world's most expensive player was sidelined by injury.

Willian, 30, was a surprise choice as the country's media had tipped Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior and Tottenham's Lucas Moura as the front-runners to take the Paris Saint-Germain forward's place.

"In accordance with competition rules, CBF sent Conmebol the medical reports of Neymar's injury. After receiving permission, the player (Willian) was summoned," the CBF said in a statement.

Willian, who has played for Chelsea since 2013, represented Brazil at the last two World Cups and was a substitute in the Blues' 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final on May 29.

He has made 65 appearances for the Selecao with his last international match coming in November's friendly victory over Cameroon.

Neymar was ruled out of the Copa America after spraining his ankle during the 2-0 win over Qatar in a friendly on Wednesday, capping a nightmare year for the world's most expensive player who faces accusations of rape which he strongly denies.

A distraught-looking Neymar covered his face with his hands as he sat on the bench after hobbling from the field in the 20th minute.

PSG said on Thursday the star striker would be reassessed by the club's medics within "72 hours to define the rehabilitation process and recovery time for the player".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram