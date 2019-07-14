With 10-Second Video and Bible Quote, Fit Again Neymar Fuels Speculation of Barcelona Return
The world's most expensive player was speaking Saturday in Sao Paulo ahead of his belated return to his club Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
(Image: Instagram)
Sao Paulo: Neymar says he has recovered "almost 100 percent" from the ankle injury that ruled him out of Brazil's victorious Copa America campaign.
The world's most expensive player was speaking Saturday in Sao Paulo ahead of his belated return to his club Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
PSG were upset at Neymar's no-show at the resumption of training last week, an absence that fuelled speculation of his possible departure back to Barcelona.
And later Saturday he added fuel to the fire over a possible return to the Camp Nou when he posted on Instagram a mischievous 10-second video of him, a Barcelona shirt, his father, and a quote from the Bible: "No weapon turned against you will prosper." (Isaiah Chapter 54, Verse 17).
Both the player and his father had insisted last week he had prior agreement from PSG to stay in Brazil to help his foundation, the Neymar Institute.
Interviewed on the Parida Grande beach, where he took part in a five-side tournament organised by his charity, he ducked any questions regarding his future at PSG.
When he missed last Monday's first training session PSG issued a statement declaring they would take "appropriate action" against the star who joined them from Barca in 2017 for 222 million euros ($252 million).
The French champions' sporting director Leonardo said that "Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everybody". Of his state of fitness he told Brazilian media Globoesports and UOL: "I've recovered almost 100 percent, all that's missing is training."
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Reveals How Priyanka Chopra Teases Him About His Stardom
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour at Rs 32,999 Will go on Sale For The First Time
- Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How To Get The Deal
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier to go on Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users