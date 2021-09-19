WOB vs SGE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt: Wolfsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Volkswagen Arena on September 19, from 11:00 PM IST onwards in the Bundesliga fixture. The hosts have had a perfect run do far with four wins in as many fixtures played. Whereas Frankfurt have drawn three matches and lost one. Wolfsburg have been impressive under coach Mark van Bommel this season and will be gunning for all three points this Sunday as they play a demotivated Eintracht Frankfurt. The last time the two sides met, was in April this year, where the score ended 4-3 in favour of Frankfurt. While Oliver Glasner’s side are desperate for a win, Wolfsburg will be aiming to continue their perfect run in the season. Fans here can check the WOB vs SGE Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

WOB vs SGE Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcasted in any channels or networks in India.

WOB vs SGE Live Streaming

The match between WOB vs SGE is available to be streamed live on Fancode App.

WOB vs SGE Match Details

The match between WOB vs SGE will be played on Sunday, September 19, at the Volkswagen Arena,. The game will start at 11:00 PM (IST).

WOB vs SGE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Maxence Lacroix

Vice-Captain: Jesper Lindstrom

WOB vs SGE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Koen Casteels

Defenders: Ridle Baku, John Anthony Brooks, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic

Midfielders: Lukas Nmecha, Maximilian Philipp, Danny da Costa

Strikers: Jesper Lindstrom, Sam Lammers, Wout Weghorst

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt probable XI:

Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels (GK), Ridle Baku, John Anthony Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Jerome Roussillon, Maximilian Arnold, Lukas Nmecha, Maximilian Philipp, Joshua Guilavogui, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Starting line-up: Kevin Trapp (GK), Evan N’Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Danny da Costa, Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom, Sam Lammers

