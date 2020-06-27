WOL vs BAY Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich have secured their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown last week by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away. ON Saturday, Bayern coach Hansi Flick and his men will wrap up their Bundesliga 2019-20 campaign with a fixture against Wolfsburg. Post the match, the German leaders will lift the crown in front of an empty stadium due to health and safety measures introduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Volkswagen Arena. In the last match, Wolfsburg defeated Schalke 4-1. Wolfsburg are currently 6th with 49 points in their kitty.

Wolfsburg will see Mehmedi (Achilles tendon), Otavio (ankle), Tisserand (knock) and William (knee) on the injury bench.

On the other hand, Bayern coach Hansi Flick is waiting for Süle's match fitness results. Meanwhile Thiago and Tolisso are sidelined with groin and ankle injuries respectively.

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich captain: Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Vice captain: Müller

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Goalkeeper: Neuer

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Baumann, Alaba, Boateng, Roussillon

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Kimmich, Gnabry, Gerhardt

Bundesliga 2019-20 WOL vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Müller, Lewandowski, Brekalo

Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Casteels (c) - Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon - Gerhardt, Arnold - Steffen, Schlager, Brekalo - Weghorst

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Wolfsburg: Baumann - Neuer (c) - Odriozola, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski